Pune Unites for 'Pehel-2024': City-Wide E-Waste and Plastic Collection Drive Marks Sant Gadge Maharaj's Birth Anniversary |

On the occasion of Sant Gadge Maharaj's birth anniversary, Pune Municipal Corporation, Cummins India Foundation, KPIT, Purnam Ecovision Foundation, and various social organisations organized the city-level e-waste and plastic collection campaign 'Pehel-2024' on Sunday.

The campaign was inaugurated by the chief guest, renowned musician Dr Salil Kulkarni, and Dr Kunal Khemnar, Pune Municipal Additional Commissioner, at Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Park.

The inaugural program was attended by Sandeep Kadam, Chief Deputy Commissioner, Solid Waste Management; Cummins India Foundation's CSR Head, Saujanya Veguru; CSR Head of KPIT, Tushar Juvekar; Poonawala Clean City Initiative's Malhar Karwande; Director of Purnam Ecovision Foundation, Atul Kshirsagar; and CEO Dr Rajesh Manerikar.

Former corporator Madhuri Sahasrabuddhe and municipal assistant health officer Dr Ketaki Ghatge also graced the occasion.

Around 1200 volunteers from different organisations, companies, and colleges conducted public awareness campaigns from February 18 to 24, using street plays, games, square meetings, and pamphlet distributions.

A substantial amount of e-waste and plastic was collected at 415 collection centres set up by volunteers during the campaign, from 9am to 1pm, with a great response.

Approximately 7500 people contributed their household waste to the campaign's collection centers. The campaign successfully collected about 53 tonnes of waste, including 40 tonnes of e-waste and 13 tonnes of plastic waste. Recoverable computers and laptops from the collected e-waste will be repaired and delivered to needy schools and students. The remaining e-waste and plastic waste will be disposed of scientifically by government-approved recyclers.