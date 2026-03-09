Pune: Uber Driver Murdered & Body Dumped In Ghat; Accused Arrested Within Days – Here's What Happened | Representative Image

Pune: The Otur police have arrested an accused within just a few days in connection with the murder of an Uber driver whose body was dumped in a ghat (mountain pass). The arrested individual has been identified as Adarsh Chandrakant Bhalerao (age 21, Titwala East, Thane).

The victim, Nasir Ahmed Salamatulla Ansari (age 26, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh; currently residing at Airoli Naka, Navi Mumbai), was an Uber driver. On 5th March, he left Titwala for Junnar with a passenger.

After stopping the vehicle at Ganeshhkind Ghat in the Sitewadi area of Junnar Tehsil via the Malshej Ghat route, an argument broke out between the accused and the driver. The argument led to a scuffle.

Police said that during the struggle, the accused snatched a knife from the driver’s hand and stabbed him in the neck, killing him. The accused then threw the body over the cement barricade into the valley and fled towards Titwala with the car.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Mohammad Amir Salamatulla Ansari, a case was registered on Sunday under Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The police successfully tracked the accused using information provided by the Uber company and GPS tracking.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill, Additional SP Ramesh Chopde, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dhananjay Patil.