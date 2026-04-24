Pune: Two Dumpers Seized For Illegal Debris Dumping In Bhamburda Reserved Forest | Sourced

Pune: The Forest Department has seized two private dumpers for allegedly dumping construction debris and inorganic waste inside the reserved forest area at Bhamburda, taking action as part of a crackdown against illegal dumping in ecologically sensitive zones.

According to officials, the incident came to light on April 22 at around 4 pm in Mouje Bhamburda, Survey No. 97, where two dumpers were found unloading construction waste, including bricks, cement, soil, stone chips and plastic, without any official permission or documentation.

Acting on the information, forest officials rushed to the spot, stopped both vehicles and took them into custody. During inspection, officials found the dumpers loaded with debris and other non-biodegradable waste. As the drivers could not produce valid documents or authorisation for dumping in the area, an offence was registered, and both vehicles were seized.

The vehicles confiscated are two Tata dumpers. Both have been deposited at the Forest Range Office in Bhamburda, while further investigation is underway.

The operation was carried out by Forest Range Officer Bhamburda Manoj Barbole, Forester Vishal Yadav of Pachgaon-Parvati and Forest Guard Krishna Hakke of Kothrud under the guidance of Conservator of Forests Ashish Thackeray, Deputy Conservator of Forests Mohite and Assistant Conservator of Forests Vishal Chavan.

Officials said the department has intensified a special drive against illegal dumping of debris and inorganic waste in forest areas, with patrolling stepped up in and around vulnerable zones.

The Forest Department has appealed to citizens to report incidents of illegal dumping, forest-related offences, wildlife emergencies or forest fires by contacting the forest helpline 1926. Officials said public cooperation is crucial to protecting forest land from encroachment and environmental damage.