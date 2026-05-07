Pune: Two Arrested For Stealing Expensive Bikes; Police Recover 24 Two-Wheelers Worth ₹36 Lakh | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police from South Mahalunge Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) have arrested two men for allegedly stealing expensive motorcycles, including Royal Enfield bikes, from different parts of Maharashtra. The police recovered 24 stolen two-wheelers worth around Rs 36 lakh from the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Yash Sunil Hande (19), a resident of Pimpalgaon Sauda in Junnar tehsil, and Kiran Sambhaji Jadhav (26), a resident of Tikekarwadi in Junnar tehsil.

Case Came To Light After…

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Shweta Khedkar, the case came to light after a Hero Honda Splendour motorcycle parked outside Panse Auto Pvt Ltd in Mahalunge MIDC area was stolen in broad daylight on 14th April 2026. The complaint was filed by Sandeep Kumar Kishori Saran at the South Mahalunge Police Station.

After registering the case, police launched an investigation and checked CCTV footage from the area. The footage showed two men taking the stolen motorcycle from Mahalunge towards Junnar. Based on this lead, police traced and detained the suspects.

23 Motorcycles Stolen From Pune and Mumbai Areas…

During questioning, the accused confessed to stealing the motorcycle from Mahalunge. Police later arrested both men and conducted further interrogation.

Officials said the duo then admitted to stealing 23 more motorcycles from Pune, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts. Police recovered a total of 24 two-wheelers from them, including costly motorcycles such as the Bullet, Burgman Street and Yamaha R15 models.

The recovery has helped police detect 22 vehicle theft cases registered at several police stations across the state. These include cases registered in South Mahalunge, Chakan, Chikhali, Alandi, Junnar, Mulund, Sion, Navghar, Kanjurmarg, Naupada, Daighar, Kongaon, Ambernath, Kolsewadi, Sanpada, Rabale, Mumbai Naka, Indranagar, Sangamner, Loni and Rahata police stations.

Police said efforts are still underway to trace the owners of the remaining two recovered motorcycles.

The action was taken under the guidance of DCP Shweta Khedkar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mahalunge Division) Sachin Kadam. The detection branch (DB) was led by Senior Police Inspector Vijay Dhamal, Police Inspector (Crime) Anil Devade, and Assistant Police Inspector Bhaskar Pulli.