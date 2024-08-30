 Pune: Tuition Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Harassing 15-Year-Old Girl in Ghorpadi
The scrutiny over sexual harassment of minors have increased after the recent case in Badlapur. Hundreds of people, outraged by the alleged sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls by a sweeper and the delay by police in registering the case, stopped the movement of railways at Badlapur for ten hours on August 20.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Tuition Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Harassing 15-Year-Old Girl in Ghorpadi | Representational Image

Days after a 42-year-old teacher was arrested in Daund in Pune for allegedly sexually harassing a 13-year-old schoolgirl and sending her obscene messages, now a tuition teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl in Ghorpadi in Pune.

As per the repot by India Today, the teacher asked the student to wait after the class and behaved in sexually inappropriate way. He was doing the same things since past month. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

