Pune: Trupti Desai Alleges Political Interference In the Ashok Kharat Case

Activist Trupti Desai | PTI

Pune: Allegations of political interference have surfaced in the case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, with Bhoomata Brigade president Trupti Desai claiming that the issue is being politicised.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Desai said the case is very serious and involves the alleged exploitation of several women. She said it should be handled with sensitivity. However, she accused some women leaders from different political parties of making repeated allegations and counter-allegations for political gain.

The controversy grew after social activist Anjali Damania accessed and revealed call detail records linked to the case. The records allegedly showed connections between Kharat and some political figures. After this, some leaders demanded an inquiry into Damania.

Desai defended Damania’s intention. She said the aim was to expose possible political links and show who was in contact with whom. At the same time, she admitted that making such records public may not have been appropriate and said any legal action should be taken by the authorities.

She alleged that attention is being diverted from the main accused. According to her, social activists are being targeted instead of focusing on the case. She said the priority should be strict punishment for Kharat and justice for the victims.

‘Many Victims Afraid To Come Forward’

Desai also spoke about the ongoing SIT probe. She said the investigation is being carried out confidentially. Earlier, many victims were afraid to come forward, but now more women are filing complaints. She also said the police should have kept a closer watch on Kharat’s wife, who is currently absconding.

Raising concerns about the police, Desai said there is a lack of public trust in the Nashik police. She claimed that action could have been taken earlier and that Kharat was arrested only after directions from the chief minister.

Desai has demanded transparency in the probe and called for a high-level inquiry. She said strict action must be taken against anyone found guilty, including political leaders and officials.