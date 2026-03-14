Pune: Travelling On Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway Tonight? Expect Diversion Near Balewadi – Here's Why

Travelling On Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway Tonight? Expect Diversion Near Balewadi – Here's Why | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Traffic on the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass section of the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway near Balewadi will be temporarily diverted late Saturday night to facilitate the construction of a foot overbridge at Balewadi Metro Station No. 10, officials announced on Friday.

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s (PCPC) Traffic Branch, the main lanes of the highway in both directions from Mumbai toward Satara and from Satara toward Mumbai will remain closed for a few hours while the work is carried out.

PCPC’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Patil issued the notification under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act to ensure safe and smooth movement of vehicles during the construction activity.

As per the order, all types of vehicles will be prohibited from using the main highway lanes at the location during the restriction period. Traffic will instead be diverted to the adjacent service roads to allow vehicles to continue toward their destinations.

The temporary diversion will be implemented from 11 pm on Saturday (14th March) to 5 am on Sunday (15th March).

Traffic police have appealed to motorists travelling on the Mumbai–Bangalore Highway to cooperate with the authorities, follow diversion signs and use the service roads during the restriction period to avoid inconvenience.