Pune Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Girl Killed After Car Runs Over Her In Wadhu Khurd | Freepik

Pune: An eight-year-old girl died after being run over by a car in Wadhu Khurd village in Haveli Tehsil of Pune district. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday, and the Lonikand Police have registered a case against the driver.

The deceased has been identified as Mairabi Rasulsab Baligar (8), a resident of Someshwar Park in Lonikand on the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway. Police said the accident occurred around 12:30 am on Friday (3rd April).

According to police officials, Mairabi’s parents work as labourers. On the night of the incident, the girl was sleeping inside a shed in the Wadhu Khurd area. At the same time, the accused driver, Bharat Ramesh Nehete (46), a resident of Ramnagar in Wadhu Khurd, was attempting to park his car inside the same shed.

It was dark, and the driver allegedly failed to notice the child sleeping on the ground. During the parking attempt, the vehicle ran over the girl, leading to her death on the spot.

A complaint in the matter was filed by Lalasab Mahamandsab Kalegar (39), a resident of Lonikand who is originally from Karnataka. Based on his complaint, the Lonikand police registered a case against the driver.

Police said further investigation is underway. Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Ghorpade is handling the case and examining the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.