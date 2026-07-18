Pune Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies Of Electrocution While Dismantling Wedding Mandap; Contractor Booked | file pic [Representative Image]

Pune: A 16-year-old boy died after suffering an electric shock while dismantling a wedding mandap on Tadiwala Road in Pune. Following an investigation, the Bund Garden Police have booked the mandap contractor for allegedly employing a minor in hazardous work and failing to provide proper safety measures.

The deceased has been identified as Yash Pritiyani (16). The complaint was filed by his maternal uncle, Dhananjay Krishna Mapuskar (49), a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Yerawada. Police have registered a case against contractor Asif Kasam Sayyed, who is also a resident of Laxmi Nagar.

According to the police, a Haldi ceremony was held near the Maruti Temple on Tadiwala Road as part of a wedding. After the event, Yash was asked to dismantle the temporary mandap.

The incident took place around 8 pm on July 3. While removing the structure, Yash allegedly came in contact with a live electric source. He suffered a severe electric shock and collapsed. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead before treatment.

During the investigation, police found that Yash was a minor and had been made to do hazardous work, which is prohibited under the law. The contractor allegedly failed to provide proper safety arrangements or ensure a safe workplace.

Based on the findings, the Bund Garden Police registered a case against the contractor under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and other relevant legal provisions.