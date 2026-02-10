Pune: Traffic Relief Soon As New Mutha River Bridge Near Warje Nears Completion | Sourced

Pune: The new bridge across the Mutha River on the Mumbai–Bengaluru National Highway near Warje is approaching completion, with around 80% of the work finished on the Mumbai–Satara side. Authorities expect the bridge to open to traffic within the next three months, providing much-needed relief on this heavily congested stretch.

NHAI officials stated that key structural work, including the installation of girders, deck slabs, and protective barriers, is almost complete on one side of the bridge. On the Satara–Mumbai side, all piers are in place, and beam launching is scheduled to begin soon. Additional manpower and equipment have been deployed to ensure timely completion.

The construction has progressed steadily, with most of the Mumbai–Satara carriageway already ready. Officials are now focusing on finishing the remaining tasks while maintaining high safety and quality standards.

Once operational, the bridge is expected to resolve traffic bottlenecks caused by the existing narrow roadway and temporary diversions, particularly during peak hours. The new design includes wider lanes and dedicated carriageways, allowing smoother and safer movement of vehicles.

The bridge is also expected to reduce travel time on the Pune–Satara route by 20 to 30 minutes, benefiting daily commuters, buses, private vehicles, and freight traffic.

Following the bridge opening, NHAI plans to carry out additional improvements in the area, including service roads, traffic signals, road markings, and signage, to further enhance traffic management and ensure smoother flow.