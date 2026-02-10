 Pune: Traffic Relief Soon As New Mutha River Bridge Near Warje Nears Completion
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Traffic Relief Soon As New Mutha River Bridge Near Warje Nears Completion

Pune: Traffic Relief Soon As New Mutha River Bridge Near Warje Nears Completion

NHAI officials stated that key structural work, including the installation of girders, deck slabs, and protective barriers, is almost complete on one side of the bridge. On the Satara–Mumbai side, all piers are in place, and beam launching is scheduled to begin soon

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Traffic Relief Soon As New Mutha River Bridge Near Warje Nears Completion | Sourced

Pune: The new bridge across the Mutha River on the Mumbai–Bengaluru National Highway near Warje is approaching completion, with around 80% of the work finished on the Mumbai–Satara side. Authorities expect the bridge to open to traffic within the next three months, providing much-needed relief on this heavily congested stretch.

NHAI officials stated that key structural work, including the installation of girders, deck slabs, and protective barriers, is almost complete on one side of the bridge. On the Satara–Mumbai side, all piers are in place, and beam launching is scheduled to begin soon. Additional manpower and equipment have been deployed to ensure timely completion.

The construction has progressed steadily, with most of the Mumbai–Satara carriageway already ready. Officials are now focusing on finishing the remaining tasks while maintaining high safety and quality standards.

Read Also
Pune BJP Corporator Raghvendra Mankar Pledges Monthly Honorarium, Allowances To Mayor’s Fund To...
article-image

Once operational, the bridge is expected to resolve traffic bottlenecks caused by the existing narrow roadway and temporary diversions, particularly during peak hours. The new design includes wider lanes and dedicated carriageways, allowing smoother and safer movement of vehicles.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Firing Reported In Govandi, 1 Person Injured, Police Launch Probe
Mumbai News: Firing Reported In Govandi, 1 Person Injured, Police Launch Probe
CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking For Class 12th From 2026 To Speed Up Evaluation
CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking For Class 12th From 2026 To Speed Up Evaluation
'Pretty Baby'! Mouni Roy Rocks Halter-Neck & Mini Skirt During Dubai Getaway
'Pretty Baby'! Mouni Roy Rocks Halter-Neck & Mini Skirt During Dubai Getaway
IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued At mha.gov.in; Here's How To Download
IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued At mha.gov.in; Here's How To Download

The bridge is also expected to reduce travel time on the Pune–Satara route by 20 to 30 minutes, benefiting daily commuters, buses, private vehicles, and freight traffic.

Following the bridge opening, NHAI plans to carry out additional improvements in the area, including service roads, traffic signals, road markings, and signage, to further enhance traffic management and ensure smoother flow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Traffic Relief Soon As New Mutha River Bridge Near Warje Nears Completion
Pune: Traffic Relief Soon As New Mutha River Bridge Near Warje Nears Completion
Pune: Baner Ramp Of University Chowk Double-Decker Flyover To Open This Week
Pune: Baner Ramp Of University Chowk Double-Decker Flyover To Open This Week
Pune: Man Attacked With Beer Bottle In Chakan After Warning Friend Not To Drink & Drive;...
Pune: Man Attacked With Beer Bottle In Chakan After Warning Friend Not To Drink & Drive;...
Pune: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Medha Kulkarni Raises HAL Pay Revision, Post-Covid AVN Concerns With Union...
Pune: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Medha Kulkarni Raises HAL Pay Revision, Post-Covid AVN Concerns With Union...
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Overturned Tractor Trolley Crushes Honda Amaze Car In Akurdi Near Mhalsakant...
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Overturned Tractor Trolley Crushes Honda Amaze Car In Akurdi Near Mhalsakant...