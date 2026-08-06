Pune Traffic Police Nab 2 Absconding Accused In ₹93 Lakh Cyber Fraud Case | AI generated

Pune: Alert personnel from the Pune City Traffic Branch's Faraskhana Division helped apprehend two absconding accused wanted in a ₹93 lakh cyber fraud case registered in Thane, officials said.

The accused, identified as Akshay Sanjay Tambe (22) and Omkar Vishnu Shirsath (24), were wanted by the Kopri Police Station in Thane City in connection with a crime. They have been booked under Sections 204 and 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act for allegedly cheating a complainant of ₹93 lakh through cyber fraud.

According to police, the Kopri Police Station traced the suspects' location through technical surveillance and informed Faraskhana Traffic Division In-charge Assistant Police Inspector Mhatre that the duo was present in the Appa Balwant Chowk area of Pune.

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Acting on the input, a team comprising Police Constable Kharat, Police Constable Sheikh, Police Constable Kanawade, along with Vishrambaug Traffic Division personnel Police Head Constable Gaud and Woman Police Head Constable Pradhan, launched a search operation in the area.

During routine verification, the traffic personnel questioned the suspects regarding the moped they were riding. The duo reportedly gave evasive answers, prompting the officers to detain them and initiate legal action related to the vehicle. Further verification, based on confidential inputs, confirmed that they were the absconding accused wanted in the ₹93 lakh cyber fraud case.

The accused were subsequently taken to the Faraskhana Traffic Division office, following which the Kopri Police Station was informed. They were later handed over to the Thane Police for further legal proceedings.

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Sandeep Bhajibhakre, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the swift coordination and vigilance displayed by the Pune Traffic Branch played a crucial role in securing the arrest of the two absconding accused in the major financial fraud case.