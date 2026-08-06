VIDEO: Security Guard Dies After Iron Gate Collapses At Poddar International School In Pune's Tathawade

Pune: Security Guard Dies After Iron Gate Collapses At Poddar International School |

Pune: A 52-year-old security guard died after a heavy iron sliding gate collapsed on him at Poddar International School in Tathawade, triggering allegations of negligence against the school management. The incident has raised serious concerns over safety standards and maintenance of infrastructure on school premises.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Nagnath Kamble, a resident of Ashoknagar in Tathawade. He was working as a security guard at the school when the accident took place at around 8.10 am on July 31.

According to police and eyewitnesses, Kamble was opening the school's main sliding gate when it suddenly came off its track and fell on him. The iron gate, estimated to weigh nearly two tonnes, caused severe injuries to his face and head. He suffered heavy bleeding and was immediately rushed to Lifepoint Multispeciality Hospital in Wakad.

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Kamble was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where doctors tried to save him. However, he succumbed to his injuries on August 2 at around 4.45 pm.

The incident has sparked anger among Kamble's family members, school staff and local residents. They alleged that the gate had been in poor condition for a long time and that repeated complaints had been made to the school management. Despite being informed about the faulty gate, they claimed that no repairs or safety measures were carried out before the accident.

Residents said the incident could have turned into an even bigger tragedy if the gate had fallen on students during school hours. They questioned how such a damaged gate continued to remain in use at a school visited by hundreds of students, parents and staff every day.

Wakad Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the incident. However, the victim's family and local residents have demanded that a criminal case be registered against the school management, holding it responsible for the alleged negligence that led to Kamble's death.

They have also sought a detailed inquiry into the incident and called for accountability from those responsible. The tragedy has once again highlighted the need for regular safety inspections and proper maintenance of infrastructure in educational institutions to prevent such incidents in the future.