Maharashtra DCM Sunetra Pawar Directs MHADA To Fast-Track Pune Housing Projects & Launch Lottery Soon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar | Pune DIO

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar instructed in a meeting on Wednesday that all pending proposals at the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) level must be cleared immediately. The highest priority should be given to providing affordable homes to common citizens by expediting necessary administrative approvals and decision-making processes at the government level.

In a meeting held on Wednesday at the Sahyadri Guest House, a detailed review of various housing projects and policy matters of the Pune Housing and Area Development Board was conducted. The meeting was attended by Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, Chairman of the Pune Housing and Area Development Board; Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister; Dr Abhijit Chaudhari, Commissioner of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority; Jitendra Dudi, Pune District Collector; Dr Mainak Ghosh, Sangli District Collector (via videoconferencing); along with Anil Wankhede, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MHADA, and Rahul Sakore, Chief Officer of Pune MHADA.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar stated that to make affordable housing available to common citizens, MHADA's large-scale housing lottery should be announced as soon as possible, and the entire process should be completed in a transparent and time-bound manner. She also instructed that tenements that failed to receive a response in the lottery two or more times should be sold immediately on a 'First Come, First Served' basis so that housing units do not remain vacant and interested citizens get homes promptly.

Keeping in mind the needs of students and women migrating for employment, she directed MHADA to implement initiatives to provide working women's hostels and student dormitories on a rental basis.

During the meeting, instructions were issued to immediately complete the process of granting administrative approvals to MHADA housing projects worth Rs 155.22 crore in Shirur (Pune) and Rs 89.47 crore in Kharabwadi (Pune). Taking serious note of complaints regarding developers charging additional fees from beneficiaries under the Pune Board's 20% Comprehensive Housing Scheme, the Deputy Chief Minister directed the formulation of a clear policy to ensure that citizens are not financially exploited.

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Furthermore, instructions were given to make a clear decision within six months regarding the distribution of unsold vacant tenements as per the provisions of the UDCPR, thereby preventing financial losses to both the government and developers. In addition, relevant authorities were given necessary instructions regarding various issues, such as cancelling the reservation for the Post Department on MHADA's plot in Kharadi and providing an alternative space; clearing a housing project of approximately 8,000 to 10,000 homes in Dapodi (Pune); and urgently completing an 18-metre-wide road, water supply, and STP works through PMRDA for the Mahalunge-Ingale project.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar also clarified that apart from transferring two hectares of land in Miraj (Sangli) to MHADA under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), prime government land in Sangli city should be made available to MHADA to develop affordable housing projects.

At the end of the meeting, she directed the concerned officials to prepare a fixed, time-bound action plan for all projects and conduct regular progress reviews of each proposal.