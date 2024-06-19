Pune Traffic Police Introduces No Parking, No Halting Zones In Wanwadi, Mundhwa |

In an order issued on Wednesday, the Pune City Traffic Police have implemented new regulations establishing "no parking" and "no halting zones" in the Wanwadi and Mundhwa localities. These measures are aimed at addressing traffic congestion and improving safety along key stretches of road.

Effective immediately, specific areas have been designated as no parking and no halting zones. Along Solapur-Pune road, a 50-meter stretch from Fatimanagar Chowk to Panchratna Society, as well as another 50-meter segment from Hotel Tandoor to Fatimanagar Chowk, will strictly prohibit parking and halting.

Similarly, in Wanwadi, the vicinity around Avenue Mall's main gate will see a 50-meter zone on both sides marked as no parking.

Furthermore, the introduction of P1 and P2 zones has been initiated to manage traffic more effectively from Anand Theatre on Ghorpadi Mundhwa Road to Ghorpadi Police Station and from Vishwalakshmi junction to Anant Canteen junction over a distance of 500 meters.