Pune Traffic Police Collect Rs 51.54 Lakh Fines in 3-Day Special Drive | PHOTOS

Pune Traffic Police Collect Rs 51.54 Lakh Fines in 3-Day Special Drive | Sourced

Pune: The Pune City Traffic Police carried out a special enforcement drive across the city from March 27 to March 29 and collected fines worth Rs 51.54 lakh. The drive focused on triple-seat riding, modified silencers, and drunk driving.

Officials said strict action was taken at multiple locations during the three-day operation. A total of 1,265 two-wheeler riders were penalised for triple-seat riding, which is a common traffic violation in the city.

Police also targeted vehicles with modified silencers, especially Bullet motorcycles. Around 320 such vehicles were fined. Authorities removed the illegal silencers on the spot to prevent further use.

During the drive, 852 vehicles were seized. In addition, 234 modified silencers were confiscated by the police. Under these specific violations, a fine of Rs 5.71 lakh was collected.

Apart from this, action was taken against other traffic offences as well, which added to the total fine collection of Rs 51,54,200 over three days.

Police Set Up 30 Checkpoints...

To check drunk driving, police set up 30 checkpoints across Pune. During the checks, 186 motorists were found driving under the influence of alcohol and were penalised.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Himmat Jadhav said the department is focusing on strict enforcement to improve road safety. He urged citizens to follow traffic rules and avoid illegal vehicle modifications.

He added that modified silencers cause noise pollution and disturb the public. The police will continue such drives and awareness campaigns in the future. Citizens have been asked to cooperate to ensure safer and more disciplined traffic in the city.