Pune Traffic Police Book Two Contractors Over Unrestored Roads, Potholes After Drainage Works

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Traffic Police have registered criminal cases against two contractors for allegedly failing to restore roads after drainage and pipeline works, leaving behind large potholes that have disrupted traffic and posed safety risks.

The action comes despite repeated directions from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to complete road excavation and restoration before the onset of the monsoon. Although the monsoon arrived nearly a month later than usual this year, several roads remained without asphalt resurfacing, leading to potholes after the rains.

Based on a complaint lodged by police constable Machhindra Shankar Chavan at Kalepadal Police Station, police booked Pravin Shirnappa Tambe (34), an engineer with Mahavir Telelink, for allegedly failing to restore a road near Hole Vasti Chowk in Undri after pipeline work. The offence pertains to the period from May 6 onwards.

According to police, contractors carrying out cable, drainage and water pipeline works are required to restore roads and relay asphalt once the work is completed. However, several agencies allegedly failed to do so, resulting in deep potholes after the recent spell of rain.

Traffic police said the damaged roads have become a major cause of congestion, particularly during peak hours, as potholes have slowed the movement of vehicles and increased the risk of accidents.

In a separate case, police booked Vishwanath Kondiba Darveshkar (55), site supervisor of SA Infra, for allegedly excavating a road near Hole Vasti Chowk in Undri for drainage line work without obtaining permission from the Traffic Department. Police alleged the road was left unrestored, causing potholes and obstructing traffic.

The cases are part of a special enforcement drive launched by the Pune Traffic Police against contractors who fail to restore roads after excavation.

Officials said road restoration work across the city was also affected by a shortage of bitumen. The supply disruption followed fluctuations in global crude oil supplies amid the recent conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, which reportedly left the Pune Municipal Corporation's bitumen plant non-operational for several days.

As a result, several roads dug up for civic works could not be resurfaced before the monsoon. While some contractors temporarily filled trenches with cement, many stretches remained unfinished, leading to widespread potholes across Pune.