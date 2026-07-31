Pune Traffic Police Announce Diversions In Swargate Area For Annabhau Sathe Jayanti Processions On August 1; Check Details

Pune Traffic Police have announced road closures and diversions around Swargate and Sarasbaug for Annabhau Sathe Jayanti processions | AI Generated Representational Image

Pune, July 31, 2026: Pune Traffic Police have announced a detailed traffic diversion plan for the Swargate and Sarasbaug areas on Saturday, August 1, in view of the birth anniversary celebrations of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe.

Every year, local organisations and political party workers gather at the Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe statue near Sarasbaug to pay floral tributes. Large processions are expected to converge on Balaji Vishwanath Path between Jedhe Chowk and Sarasbaug, prompting the traffic department to impose temporary restrictions to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety.

According to the notification, the traffic diversions will come into force from 2 pm onwards, depending on the crowd situation. Emergency service vehicles, including fire brigade, ambulances and police vehicles, will be exempt from the restrictions.

Major Traffic Diversions

Traffic from Jedhe Chowk towards Sarasbaug will remain closed. Motorists heading towards Sinhagad Road should take the Satara Road–Volga Chowk–Mitra Mandal Chowk–Savarkar Chowk route.

Vehicles coming from Sinhagad Road towards Swargate should use the Dandekar Bridge–Nath Pai Chowk–N.C. Phadke Chowk–Puram Chowk–Tilak Road route.

Vehicles travelling from Katraj towards Sarasbaug via the flyover will not be allowed. Commuters should turn left from Laxminarayan (Volga) Chowk to reach their destinations.

Entry into the Grade Separator from Vega Centre to Sarasbaug will remain closed. Motorists should use the Ghorpade Peth Udyan–Rashtrabhushan Chowk–Hirabaug route.

Traffic from Savarkar Chowk towards Puram Chowk will be restricted, while movement from Dandekar Bridge/Sinhagad Junction towards Savarkar Chowk will also remain closed.

Additional Restrictions

Depending on traffic conditions, Dandekar Bridge and Savarkar Chowk will allow two-way traffic with temporary relaxation between 3 pm and midnight.

Traffic from Nilayam Bridge towards Savarkar Chowk may be diverted via Parvati village, if required.

Traffic on Shivaji Road and from Seven Loves Chowk towards Jedhe Chowk may also be diverted depending on the crowd.

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The traffic police have also advised devotees arriving from Satara Road via Mitra Mandal Chowk to park their two-wheelers at Patil Plaza.

Officials said additional traffic changes may be implemented based on the ground situation. Motorists are advised to follow the designated alternate routes and cooperate with traffic personnel to avoid inconvenience.

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