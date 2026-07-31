Pune Rains: Flood-Like Situation Across City As Heavy Rain Causes Massive Waterlogging, Disrupts Traffic | Anand Chaini |Sourced

Pune: Relentless rainfall and the increased discharge of water from the Khadakwasla Dam triggered widespread flooding and severe waterlogging across Pune on Friday, disrupting normal life and leaving several parts of the city inundated. Major roads turned into streams, low-lying areas were flooded, traffic came to a crawl and emergency agencies remained on high alert throughout the day.

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One of the city's key low-level crossings, Bhide Bridge, was completely submerged after the water level in the Mutha River rose sharply, forcing authorities to shut the bridge to traffic. Dramatic visuals also emerged from near the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters, where several parked cars were partially submerged after the swollen Mutha River overflowed its banks.

The rising water levels also inundated the Ekta Nagari area in Hingne under the Peshwe Park Subdivision after the discharge from the Khadakwasla Dam was increased at around 2 pm. As a precautionary measure, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) disconnected power supply to seven distribution transformers serving Pooja Park, Sharad Sarovar, Anand Park, Kudale Patil, Radha Krishna Residency, Dwarka and Gayatri Apartment to prevent electrical hazards. Officials later said restoration work had begun, with supply to three transformers being resumed even as electricity staff continued working in heavy rain to restore power safely.

Flooding was reported from several residential colonies and commercial areas, with water entering homes, basements and roads, leaving motorists stranded and causing long traffic snarls across the city. Civic teams, disaster response personnel and police were deployed at vulnerable locations to regulate traffic, prevent people from entering flooded stretches and assist residents in affected areas.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to avoid venturing near rivers, submerged bridges and waterlogged roads, and to follow official advisories as heavy rainfall is expected to continue. Rescue and restoration teams remain on standby as the administration closely monitors the situation.