Pune Traffic Diversions Announced Near Sarasbaug Mahalaxmi Temple For Navratri Event On October 12 | AI Representational Image

Pune, Oct 09: Traffic restrictions will be imposed around Shree Mahalaxmi Mandir at Sarasbaug on October 12 from 4.30 am until the conclusion of a religious programme, the Pune Traffic Police informed on Friday.

According to the police, the restrictions have been announced in view of a collective Shri Sukta and Atharvashirsha recitation programme for women scheduled from 5 am to 7 am at Veer Savarkar Chowk, in front of the Mahalaxmi Temple. The programme is being organised as part of the public Navratri Mahotsav, which begins on October 11 under the Shree Mahalaxmi Mandir Dharmik and Sanskrutik Trust.

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Traffic diversions around Savarkar Chowk

The police said vehicles approaching from Jedhe Chowk will not be allowed to proceed along Bajirao Road via Jamnalal Bajaj Putla towards Savarkar Chowk. These vehicles will be diverted from Jamnalal Bajaj Putla towards Puran Chowk.

Traffic moving from Mitra Mandal Chowk towards Savarkar Chowk via Puran Chowk will also be restricted. According to the police, motorists on this route will be diverted via Sinhagad Road towards Jedhe Chowk.

Additionally, vehicles travelling from Sinhagad Road towards Savarkar Chowk will not be allowed to enter at Puran Chowk. The police have directed motorists to reach their destinations via Mitra Mandal Chowk and Volga Chowk instead.

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Police issue temporary traffic order

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakare issued the temporary traffic order under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and applicable government notifications.

The police clarified that emergency service vehicles, including fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles and ambulances, will be exempt from the restrictions.