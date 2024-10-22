Pune: Traffic Diversions Announced In City Ahead Of Diwali | Anand Chaini

People from across Pune are heading to the central part of the city to shop for clothes, jewellery, decorative items, and many more things ahead of the Diwali festival. Due to this, the area is packed to the brim. Therefore, to ensure smooth traffic flow, the Pune City Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions and parking arrangements.

The following changes will be in place from October 21 to November 5:

1. Four-wheelers travelling from Shivajinagar via Shivaji Road will be diverted from SG Barve Chowk. These vehicles can take the Jangali Maharaj Road, proceed to Tilak Chowk, and then proceed to their desired destinations.

2. Four-wheelers coming via Bajirao Road from Swargate will be diverted from Puram Chowk to Tilak Road to Alka Chowk. Besides, traffic from Appa Balwant Chowk to Budhwar Chowk will be closed if needed. In this case, vehicles can go straight from Bajirao Road to their desired destinations.

3. Traffic from Futka Buruj to Jogeshwari Chowk will be closed if needed. In such cases, vehicles can go straight from Shivaji Road to their desired destinations.

4. Traffic from Shanipar to Mandai and from Kumthekar Road to Mandai will be closed if necessary. In these situations, vehicles can go straight from Bajirao Road to their desired destinations.

Meanwhile, shoppers coming to Bajirao Road, Shivaji Road, Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Kelkar Road, and Mandai can park their vehicles at Babu Genu parking, Misal parking, Hamalwada parking, and Sane parking.