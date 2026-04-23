Pune: Traffic Diversions Announced Hours Before Nachani Bhakri Procession, Sparking Confusion Among Commuters | Sourced

Pune: The Pune City Traffic Police has announced traffic changes for the Nachani Bhakri procession scheduled today, but the late release of this information has left many citizens confused and upset.

According to the traffic police notice, the procession will take place between 4 pm and 10 pm and will pass through several key areas in the city. The route includes Trimurti Chowk, Chhote Sheikh Dargah, Pawale Chowk, Bhairi Aali, Adalat Galli, Satatoti Chowk, Yojana Bakery, Deoji Baba Chowk, RCP School, Phadke Haud, Vyavhar Aali and nearby localities, forming a circular movement pattern.

To manage the procession, multiple road closures and diversions have been put in place. Traffic from Kumbarves Chowk towards Pawale Chowk via Phadke Haud will remain closed. Vehicles from Shivaji Road towards Jijamata Chowk heading to Daruwala Bridge will also not be allowed. Similarly, traffic from Ganesh Road towards Jijamata Chowk and from Laxmi Road towards Phadke Haud and further to Pawale Chowk has been restricted.

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Alternative routes have been suggested for commuters. Vehicles are being diverted through routes such as Kumbarves to Shaheed Amar Chowk and Mal Dhakka, as well as via Gadgil Bridge, Shaheed Amar Chowk and other connecting roads. Traffic police have urged motorists to follow these diversions to avoid congestion.

However, the timing of the announcement has drawn criticism from residents and daily commuters. Many people have questioned why such an important update was shared only on the day of the procession. Citizens expressed frustration, saying the late communication has made it difficult to plan travel and avoid affected areas.

Several locals reacted by asking, “What is this system?” and pointed out that such decisions should be informed well in advance. The sudden update has caused inconvenience, especially for those travelling through busy central parts of the city during peak evening hours.

Despite the backlash, traffic police have appealed to the public to cooperate and follow the diversions for smooth movement during the procession.