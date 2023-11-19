 Pune Traffic Alert: Pick Up And Drop Point Of Private Buses At Sangamwadi Changed For Divine Durbar Of Bagheshwar Baba
BJP's Jagdish and Yogesh Mulik are hosting the event at Sangamwadi's Nikam Farm, featuring Hanuman Katha and "Divya Durbar."

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Pune Traffic Police has announced that private buses stopping at Sangamwadi will now have pick-up and drop facilities at Kharadi Jakat Naka from November 20 to November 22 to ensure smooth traffic flow during three-day satsang of 'Bagheshwar Dham Sarkar,' Dhirendra Shastri, commencing today.

BJP's Jagdish and Yogesh Mulik are hosting the event at Sangamwadi's Nikam Farm, featuring Hanuman Katha and "Divya Durbar." The chief guests for the event are Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil. Shastri gained fame for his televised "Divya durbars" where he claimed to perform miracles, sparking both popularity and controversy. Recently, he advocated for Maratha reservation during a Ram Katha event in Chatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In January, Maharashtra-based rationalist Shyam Manav challenged Bageshwar Baba, who claimed miraculous powers. Manav offered a reward of 30 lakhs to substantiate the divine claims and cautioned that failure might lead to a case under Maharashtra's Anti-superstition and Black Magic Act. Despite initially accepting, Shastri withdrew, prompting a police complaint from Manav. Speculation arose about threatening messages from Baba's devotees to Shyam Manav.

