Pune Traffic Advisory: Road Closed Between Jehangir Chowk & Mangaldas Chowk Due To Burst Drainage Line |

Pune: The Pune Traffic Police on Thursday closed the road between Jehangir Chowk and Mangaldas Chowk after a drainage line burst, causing sewage water to flow onto the road and making the surface slippery.

The closure came into effect at 11 am and will remain in place until the Pune Municipal Corporation completes the repair work. The affected stretch falls under the Koregaon Park Traffic Division.

According to the traffic police, sewage and wastewater have spread across the road, creating unsafe driving conditions. Civic teams are carrying out repair work at the site.

Motorists travelling from Jehangir Chowk towards Mangaldas Chowk have been asked to use alternate routes. Commuters coming from the RTO side should continue straight from Jehangir Chowk via Alankar Chowk to reach their destination.

Similarly, motorists travelling from the Sadhu Vaswani Road and Pune Railway Station side have been advised not to proceed towards Jehangir Chowk. Instead, they should take a left turn at Alankar Chowk and continue via IB Chowk.

The Pune Traffic Police has appealed to citizens to follow traffic diversions and cooperate with officials to ensure smooth and safe movement of vehicles until the repair work is completed.