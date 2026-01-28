 Pune Traders To Observe Citywide Bandh Tomorrow To Mourn Ajit Pawar's Death
The Federation of Trade Associations of Pune (FTAP), known as the Pune Vyapari Mahasangh, announced that traders across the city will keep their shops and businesses closed for the entire day

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Trade associations across Pune will observe a complete shutdown of commercial establishments on January 29 (Thursday) as a mark of respect following the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Federation of Trade Associations of Pune (FTAP), known as the Pune Vyapari Mahasangh, announced that traders across the city will keep their shops and businesses closed for the entire day.

article-image

Describing Pawar’s demise as “accidental and tragic,” the federation termed it a deeply painful and shocking loss for the state as well as Pune’s business community.

The appeal for the bandh was formally issued from FTAP’s office in Sadashiv Peth through a joint statement by FTAP President Fatechand Ranka and Secretary Mahendra Pitaliya. The statement urged traders to voluntarily participate in the shutdown in solidarity and remembrance.

article-image

FTAP leaders said Ajit Pawar had consistently worked for the welfare of traders, industry, and the overall economic development of Maharashtra. As a gesture of respect, the business community has decided to stand united in mourning his untimely demise.

Essential services are expected to function as per government norms.

