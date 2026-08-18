Pune: Tourist Allegedly Assaulted At Sinhagad Fort Over Daughter Wearing Bermuda Shorts; 8 Booked | File Image

Pune: A case has been registered against eight activists of the Hindu Bandhav Army after a tourist was allegedly assaulted at Sinhagad Fort on Sunday over his eight-year-old daughter wearing ‘Bermuda’ shorts. The complaint was filed at Haveli police station following the incident.

The complainant, a resident of the Dhayari area on Sinhagad Road, had visited the fort with his wife, son, nephew and a friend on August 16. The group had gone for a walk and was taking photographs near the tomb of Narveer Tanaji Malusare when a group of around eight to nine activists approached them.

According to the complaint, the activists questioned the family about taking photographs at the spot. An argument reportedly followed, after which the complainant and his wife were allegedly pushed. Some young men and women present at the location were also allegedly manhandled.

Police said the dispute escalated after the activists objected to the complainant’s eight-year-old daughter wearing Bermuda shorts. The girl’s father was allegedly assaulted during the confrontation.

Haveli police have registered a case against eight members of the organisation based on the complaint. Police are now investigating the incident and verifying the statements of those present at the spot.

Haveli police station Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Ramaghre said strict action would be taken against those found responsible for assaulting tourists or creating trouble at the fort.

The incident has raised concerns over the behaviour of groups confronting visitors over their clothing at a popular tourist destination. Police are expected to examine available evidence and statements as part of the investigation.