Pune To Intensify Traffic Enforcement At 22 Accident-Prone Black Spots Under Zero Fatality Corridor Project | AI

Pune: With an aim to bring road accident fatalities down to zero, Pune City Police will intensify traffic enforcement across 22 identified accident-prone black spots in the city under the Zero Fatality Corridor project. Special drives will target motorists violating traffic rules, particularly those driving on the wrong side, riding triple-seat and travelling without helmets, as authorities seek to address the major causes of road accidents.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Chairs Road Safety Meeting

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to discuss measures for reducing road accidents and fatalities in the city. Representatives from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), SaveLIFE Foundation, Road Transport Department, Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Health Department attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakre said Pune has been included among 100 districts across the country identified under the Zero Fatality Corridor initiative. The project focuses on reducing accidents and fatalities, particularly along identified high-risk road corridors. Measures are being planned across 12 accident-prone corridors.

Authorities To Assess Road Infrastructure At 22 Accident-Prone Black Spots

Pune has 22 identified black spots where authorities will undertake a detailed assessment of road conditions and infrastructure. Officials will examine whether faulty road designs or engineering deficiencies are contributing to accidents and recommend corrective measures accordingly.

Enforcement will be a major component of the initiative. Police have observed a significant rise in wrong-side driving and a decline in helmet usage among two-wheeler riders. Special campaigns will be conducted against these violations, along with triple-seat riding and other dangerous driving practices.

The Traffic Branch will also reactivate all traffic e-challan machines, which had been suspended a few months ago following allegations of corruption. Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had ordered the suspension of the machines as part of measures to address concerns over their functioning. Their reactivation is expected to strengthen on-road enforcement.

Another focus will be the recovery of pending traffic fines. Despite violations being recorded through CCTV cameras, the rate of payment of e-challans remains low. Police will identify vehicles with outstanding fines and launch a special drive to recover the pending amounts.

The meeting also discussed the need to improve emergency medical response for accident victims. Officials raised concerns that delays in admitting injured persons to private hospitals during the golden hour could contribute to fatalities. The Health Department will work towards ensuring that private hospitals provide immediate treatment to accident victims.

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