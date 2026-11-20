Pune Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Announce Indefinite Strike From November 23 Over E-Bike Taxis; 1.5 Lakh Drivers to Join | AI

Pune: Auto-rickshaw drivers across Pune have announced an indefinite agitation from November 23 to protest against the introduction of passenger transport services through e-bike taxis. The protest will begin with a one-day strike, followed by an indefinite sit-in agitation until their demands are met.

Protest Outside Pune RTO Scheduled For November 23

The Pune District Rickshaw Drivers and Owners Action Committee, along with various auto-rickshaw unions across the state, has called for a strike outside the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) at 11 am on Monday, November 23.

According to the information, Union representatives claim that around 1.5 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers from Pune district and nearly 15 to 20 lakh drivers across Maharashtra will participate in the agitation. They argue that allowing e-bike taxis to operate will adversely affect the traditional auto-rickshaw business and threaten the livelihoods of lakhs of families dependent on the sector.

Auto-Rickshaw Unions Demand Withdrawal Of E-Bike Taxi Approval

Announcing the agitation at a press conference, union representatives accused the Transport Department of encouraging unauthorised passenger transport services. They demanded that the approval granted to e-bike taxi services be immediately withdrawn.

Read Also CWPRS To Assess Mula-Mutha Flood Risks In Six Months Before Pune Riverfront Project Advances

The unions have also demanded the cancellation of decisions taken by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, which they claim are against the interests of auto-rickshaw drivers. They have further sought the minister’s resignation.

As part of the protest, demonstrations will also be held outside district collector offices across Maharashtra on November 23, where memorandums outlining their demands will be submitted.

The unions have warned that the agitation will continue indefinitely until the government withdraws its approval for e-bike taxis and addresses their demands.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!