CWPRS To Assess Mula-Mutha Flood Risks In Six Months Before Pune Riverfront Project Advances |

Pune: Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, will complete a six-month scientific assessment of the Mula-Mutha river system to determine whether the proposed riverfront development project could increase flood risks in the city. The study will examine changes in river flow, water levels and flood-carrying capacity after the proposed infrastructure is implemented, with the objective of ensuring that the Rs 4,727-crore project does not compromise Pune’s flood safety.

Revised MERI Study Raises Questions Over Existing Flood Lines

The assessment follows a revised study by the Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute (MERI), Nashik, which reportedly found that the flood-carrying capacity of the Mula and Mutha rivers was considerably higher than previously estimated. The findings raised questions about the existing blue and red flood lines and the safety of infrastructure planned along the riverbanks.

Following a request from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), CWPRS will undertake the detailed assessment using computer-based simulations and large-scale physical modelling. The study will cover approximately 44 km of the river system, from the dam area to the PMC limits, including the Mula, Mutha and Mula-Mutha stretches. A physical model replicating the rivers actual cross-sections and characteristics will be developed to study water flow, identify bottlenecks and assess the possible impact of the proposed construction.

Bombay High Court Directive Prompted Review Of Blue And Red Flood Lines

The exercise also assumes significance in the backdrop of the Bombay High Court’s June 2024 directive, following which the state government constituted a committee headed by the Water Resources Department’s Additional Chief Secretary to review the blue and red flood lines. The blue line represents a flood expected once in 25 years, while the red line indicates a flood expected once in 100 years. The review was assigned to MERI.

CWPRS Director M Selva Balan said the study would be conducted under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. He said, “The primary objective is to ensure Pune’s safety during major flood events.”

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the riverfront project must be implemented only after considering scientific findings and environmental safety, he said, “The civic body will examine and implement the recommendations made by CWPRS.”

The riverfront project proposes development along 44.4 km of river stretches, with 91 km of embankments, four barrages, 247 hectares of green embankment areas, 248 access staircases and the refurbishment of 74 ghats. Environmental activist Sarang Yadavdkar, however, has raised concerns over the project’s hydraulic impact, alleging that its detailed project report does not adequately account for climate change and rainfall in free catchment areas.

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