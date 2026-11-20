Dombivli Gymnast Shanaya Bhavesh Kathowale Shines At International Gymnastics Meet, Clinches Two Gold And Two Silver Medals |

Dombivli: Bringing laurels to Dombivli, young gymnast Shanaya Bhavesh Kathowale has delivered an outstanding performance at an international gymnastics competition, winning two gold and two silver medals across four events. Her impressive medal haul at the Bambi Games Invitational Meet, a South Asian international gymnastics competition, has marked another significant milestone in her budding sporting career.

Shanaya Excels In Girls' Level 2 Category

Organised by Thai Canadian Community Sports, the two-day competition witnessed the participation of young gymnasts from various countries. Representing Sports Park Club and School in the Girls' Level 2 category, Shanaya showcased her talent, technical skills and consistency across four gymnastics disciplines, emerging as one of the notable performers in her category.

Shanaya's strongest performances came in the vault and beam events, where she secured gold medals. She scored an impressive 9.35 points in vault, earning the top position in the event. She followed this with another gold-winning performance in beam, scoring 8.5 points. Her achievements in these two events were followed by silver medals in the bars and floor categories, taking her overall medal tally to four.

Family Support And Dedication Fuel Shanaya's Gymnastics Journey

The achievement is the outcome of her sustained dedication, regular practice and the encouragement she has received from her family. Her interest in physical activities and gymnastics became evident during her childhood. Recognising her inclination towards the sport, her father enrolled her in a gymnastics training programme to help her develop her natural abilities.

Under the guidance of her coaches, Shanaya gradually refined her techniques and built the skills required to compete at higher levels. She subsequently participated in several local, taluka, district and state-level competitions, where she secured various medals and accolades. She has also performed well in school-level sporting competitions, steadily establishing herself as a promising young gymnast.

Her latest international achievement is a reflection of the progress she has made through consistent training and determination. Winning medals across four different disciplines at an international meet has further strengthened her confidence and ambitions in the sport.

Despite her demanding sporting schedule, Shanaya has maintained a strong academic record and is also considered an academically bright student.

With two international gold medals and two silver medals now to her credit, Shanaya aspires to participate in bigger national and international competitions and continue making her city and country proud.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/