Forest Department Captures Adult Leopard Near Navali-Bhogolepada Amid Growing Concerns Over Fatal Attacks |

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a significant development amid growing concerns over leopard attacks in Palghar district, the Forest Department on Friday morning successfully captured an adult leopard in the forest adjoining Navali-Bhogolepada. With this, two leopards have been captured in the district in recent days, following an earlier operation at Chinchani on November 11.

Two Women Killed In Separate Leopard Attacks

The latest capture comes against the backdrop of a series of fatal leopard attacks in the district. Around a month ago, a woman was killed in a leopard attack at Bhogolepada, while another woman working as an agricultural labourer lost her life in a similar incident in the Vangaon area.

The animal was secured inside a cage and arrangements were being made to transport it to another location.

Forest Officials Suspect Presence Of More Leopards In District

Initially, the Forest Department suspected that a single leopard could have been moving between Navali and Chinchani. However, the department has since indicated the possible presence of more leopards in the district.

As part of its efforts to track and capture the animals, the Forest Department has installed camera traps and cages at multiple locations. The department is continuously monitoring the district for reports of leopard sightings.

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