Farmers from Dighashi village have received an assurance of compensation following a meeting with the Bhiwandi administration and Shiv Sena leader Prakash Patil | File Photo

Bhiwandi, November 20, 2026: Farmers in Dighashi village of Bhiwandi taluka, who have been awaiting compensation for damage caused by a high-tension power transmission line project for nearly three years, may finally receive relief in December.

The administration has assured that compensation will be disbursed to all affected farmers next month, following a meeting between their representatives, Shiv Sena leader Prakash Patil and Bhiwandi Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap.

Power Line Project Damaged Agricultural Land

The project, undertaken by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company, involved the installation of an extra-high-voltage power transmission line passing through Dighashi village.

During the execution of the project, several farmers reportedly suffered damage to their agricultural land, fruit-bearing trees and other vegetation.

Despite the loss of agricultural resources, the affected farmers had allegedly not received compensation for the past two to three years. They had repeatedly approached government offices and submitted applications and representations to the administration, seeking financial relief. However, their demands remained unresolved, forcing them to continue pursuing the matter.

Prakash Patil Takes Up Farmers' Grievances

Taking up the issue, Prakash Patil recently led a delegation of affected farmers to meet Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap. During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the prolonged delay in compensation and urged the administration to expedite the process and ensure that farmers are paid for the losses suffered due to the power transmission project.

Responding to their demand, the administration assured the delegation that compensation would be provided to all eligible affected farmers in December. The assurance has raised hopes among farmers who have been waiting for financial relief since the project affected their agricultural land and trees.

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Patil said farmers had been struggling for years to secure compensation for their losses. He expressed hope that the administration would honour its assurance and complete the disbursement process next month, bringing relief to those who have been waiting for their dues.

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