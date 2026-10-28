Thane: Zilla Parishad Additional CEO Ajinkya Pawar Joins Farmers In Paddy Harvesting During Shahapur Visit

Ajinkya Pawar joins farmers in harvesting and threshing paddy during a field visit to Shahapur taluka | File Photo

Thane, October 28, 2026: In a gesture of solidarity with farmers, Zilla Parishad Additional Chief Executive Officer Ajinkya Pawar stepped into the fields in Shahapur taluka and joined farmers in harvesting and threshing paddy, gaining first-hand experience of the hard work involved in farming.

Pawar visited the taluka to inspect various development works and review initiatives undertaken by the Agriculture Department. During the visit, he appreciated the efforts of farmers and interacted with them to understand the challenges associated with agricultural activities.

Interacts With Farmers At Shenwe Village

As part of the tour, Pawar addressed farmers at a camp organised by the Agriculture Department and Shahapur Panchayat Samiti at Shenwe village. He also inspected tarpaulins purchased by beneficiaries using funds from the Panchayat Samiti's cess fund, verifying the materials at the beneficiaries' locations.

Later, at Lavle village, Pawar reviewed the condition of paddy and vari crops. During the field inspection, he picked up a sickle and joined farmers in harvesting paddy. He also participated in threshing, experiencing the physical effort involved in these traditional agricultural operations.

His participation in the fieldwork generated enthusiasm among the farmers, as a senior district-level official engaged directly with them rather than limiting the visit to an administrative inspection.

Reviews Rural Development Projects

The tour also included an inspection of housing scheme works within the Lavale Gram Panchayat limits, along with the health sub-centre and anganwadi building under construction. Pawar reviewed the progress of these works and emphasised the importance of effective implementation of development projects.

He subsequently visited Thune Gram Panchayat, where he guided officers and staff of the taluka-level administration on the effective execution of various development initiatives.

The visit aimed to assess agricultural conditions on the ground while reviewing the progress of rural development projects and the implementation of welfare schemes.

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Those present during the visit included Shahapur Panchayat Samiti Block Development Officer Babu Rathod, Agriculture Officer Vilas Jhunjarrav, Agriculture Extension Officers Dinesh Gholap, Sachin Gangawane and Lalit Badgujar, Gram Vikas Officer Yogesh Harad, a rural housing engineer and other staff members.

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