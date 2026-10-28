Bhiwandi: Fire At Dyeing Company In Mith Pada Takes 4 Hours To Control, Raw Yarn Feared Destroyed; No Casualties Reported

Firefighters battle flames at the dyeing unit in Mith Pada as concerns mount over damage to stored raw yarn | File Photo

Bhiwandi, October 27, 2026: A major fire broke out on the third floor of Shatrunjay Dyeing Company in Mith Pada, within the Shelar Gram Panchayat limits near Bhiwandi, on Tuesday afternoon, triggering panic among factory workers and residents in the surrounding area.

The blaze, which engulfed a large stock of raw yarn stored for the dyeing process, was brought under control after nearly four hours of firefighting.

Two fire engines from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade rushed to the spot after receiving an alert and launched an operation to contain the flames. Firefighters faced a challenging task as a substantial quantity of raw yarn and other combustible material was stored on the third floor, allowing the fire to spread rapidly.

Thick smoke and flames rising from the factory alerted employees and people in the vicinity, prompting an immediate response from the fire services. Fire personnel worked for around four hours before bringing the blaze under control.

Raw Yarn Stock Feared Destroyed

A large quantity of raw yarn is feared to have been destroyed in the incident. However, the exact extent of the damage and the financial loss have not yet been ascertained. Officials are gathering details to assess the loss and establish how many workers were present inside the factory when the fire broke out.

No casualties have been reported so far, providing some relief amid concerns over the scale of the blaze.

Police Investigate Cause Of Fire

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Bhiwandi Taluka Rural Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, while the concerned departments are examining the circumstances that led to the fire and the safety arrangements at the factory.

Also Watch:

The final assessment of the damage, along with the findings of the investigation into the cause of the fire, is awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/