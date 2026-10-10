Bhiwandi Factory Blast: 4 Workers Injured, 2 Critical After Explosion Triggers Fire At Colour Polish Unit |

Bhiwandi: Four workers sustained burn injuries, two of them critically, after an explosion triggered a fire at a colour polish manufacturing unit in Laxmi Compound, within the limits of Sonale village in Bhiwandi taluka, on Saturday morning. The injured workers were identified as Shahjahan Sheikh, Vinay Kumar Verma, Nandkishor Yadav and Nitin Kumar. All four were rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Explosion Inside Polishing Machine

According to preliminary information the explosion occurred in a polishing machine inside the factory triggering a fire that quickly caused panic on the premises. Two fire engines from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade were dispatched to the spot following the incident. Firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading further.

The two critically injured workers are reported to have suffered severe burns. Their condition and the extent of their injuries are yet to be independently confirmed.

Industrial Safety Concerns Resurface

The incident has once again raised concerns over workplace safety and the maintenance of machinery at industrial units in the Bhiwandi region, where manufacturing and processing activities are widespread. An explosion inside an operating unit can pose serious risks to workers, particularly where combustible materials are handled.

The exact circumstances that led to the explosion and the subsequent fire remain unclear. Investigators will need to establish whether a mechanical failure or any other factor triggered the blast.

Bhiwandi Taluka police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited as the police examine the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

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