Tata Memorial Hospital Conference Highlights New Cancer Treatments, Immunotherapy And Genetic Testing For Women |

Mumbai: For women battling cervical, ovarian and uterine cancers, choosing the right treatment can make a crucial difference to survival and quality of life. Newer options, including immunotherapy, targeted medicines and advanced radiotherapy, are expanding treatment possibilities, with specialists at Tata Memorial Hospital discussing how these advances can benefit patients in everyday clinical practice.

Two-Day Cancer Conference Underway

The 24th Annual Conference of the Women’s Cancer Initiative–Tata Memorial Hospital (WCI–TMH), themed “Gynaecological Cancers: Evidence meets Practice,” is underway at the R D Choksi Auditorium on October 10 and 11.

According to GLOBOCAN 2024 estimates cited by the organisers, India had more than 1.5 lakh estimated new cases of cervical, ovarian and uterine corpus cancers in 2024, highlighting the need for timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Genetic Testing Guides Treatment

A key focus is molecular and genetic testing, which helps doctors understand tumour characteristics and identify patients who may benefit from specific treatments. However, the suitability of newer therapies depends on the cancer type, stage and individual clinical condition.

Sessions on ovarian cancer are examining PARP inhibitors, targeted medicines used in selected patients, and treatment strategies for recurrent disease. Discussions on cervical cancer cover immunotherapy, systemic treatments, surgery and advances in radiotherapy. Experts are also examining how molecular classification can guide treatment decisions for endometrial cancer, which develops in the lining of the uterus.

The international faculty includes Prof Jonathan Ledermann of University College London's UCL Cancer Institute, who will deliver the Padma Shri Dr Ketayun Dinshaw Oration on lessons from the use of PARP inhibitors. Other experts include Prof Denis Querleu of the University of Toulouse, France, and Prof Cyrus Chargari of Sorbonne University, Paris.

The programme also covers fertility preservation, survivorship and quality of life after treatment. Pre-conference workshops held on October 8 and 9 addressed advanced pelvic surgery, radiotherapy, brachytherapy and the use of artificial intelligence in oncology.

The conference aims to translate scientific advances into evidence-based treatment decisions and better outcomes for patients.

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