Pune To Host Global Dialogue On Future Of English Language Education | Sourced

Pune: The future of English language and literature education will come under global discussion in Pune as educators and scholars examine the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI), the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, multilingual classrooms and changing pedagogical practices.

The 20th International and 56th Annual Conference of the English Language Teachers' Association of India (ELTAI) will be held from Oct 7 to 10, 2026, at MIT Art, Design and Technology (MIT-ADT) University, Loni-Kalbhor, Pune. The conference is being jointly organised by ELTAI and MIT-ADT University, with the School of Humanities and the School of Holistic Development hosting the event.

Around 1,000 English teachers and delegates from across India, along with more than 50 international scholars from countries including Nepal, Bangladesh, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Malaysia and Thailand, are expected to participate in the four-day conference.

The conference theme, “English on the Edge: Survive? Evolve? Thrive?”, will explore how English education is responding to rapid technological and social changes.

The inaugural session will be attended by Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, British Council deputy director Shannon West, Cambridge University South Asia director T K Arunachalam, English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, Vice-Chancellor N Nagaraju, MIT-ADT University Executive President Mangesh Karad and Vice-Chancellor Rajesh S.

Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol is expected to attend the concluding ceremony.

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MIT-ADT University Provost Sayali Gankar said the rapid adoption of generative AI is transforming writing, translation, reading, assessment and teaching practices. At the same time, curriculum changes in higher education, multilingual classrooms, increased use of technology and changing expectations from teachers are creating new challenges for English education.

“The conference will examine how English education can adapt to technological change while retaining the importance of human creativity, critical thinking and communication skills,” Gankar said.

MIT-ADT University Registrar Mahesh Chopade said bringing scholars from different parts of the world onto a common platform would help strengthen the link between educational policy and classroom practice.

Atul Patil, director of the School of Holistic Development and dean of the School of Humanities, said the rapid advancement of AI had raised fundamental questions about the role of human beings in language education.

“AI can read, write, translate and even replicate aspects of teaching. The fundamental question is what remains uniquely human in English education. Empowering teachers to adapt to changing circumstances, embrace new ideas and provide leadership is one of the key objectives of the conference,” Patil said.

ELTAI National Vice-President Kishor Selva Babu said the conference programme will include research presentations, interactive workshops, seminars, panel discussions and expert sessions. Researchers and teachers will also have opportunities to explore publication avenues through Peter Lang publications, including Scopus-indexed titles, as well as the Journal of English Language Teaching (JELT) and the Journal of Teaching and Research in English Literature (JTREL).

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Read Fest to promote reading culture

Alongside the conference, MIT-ADT University will organise Read Fest, a reading festival aimed at reconnecting young people with books and encouraging a reading culture. The festival will be inaugurated by social worker and Padma Shri awardee Girish Prabhune.

The initiative will feature stalls by newspapers, book publishers and students, with the objective of encouraging reading among young people and strengthening their engagement with books.

“An inclusive and value-based approach to education that empowers both students and teachers is essential to respond to rapid technological changes. This conference will be important in exploring new directions and solutions for the future of the humanities in the age of AI,” MIT-ADT University Pro-Chancellor and Executive President Mangesh Karad said.