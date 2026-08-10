Pune: Three Vehicles Collide On Pune-Bengaluru Highway Near Balewadi, Traffic Movement Affected |

Pune: Traffic movement on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Balewadi was affected after three vehicles collided in a road accident on Monday. The accident led to congestion on the busy route, with rescue and relief teams reportedly reaching the spot.

According to preliminary information, the accident involved three vehicles, including a goods vehicle. The collision took place near Balewadi on the highway, causing disruption to traffic in the area.

The exact cause of the accident is not yet clear. There is also no official information so far regarding injuries or casualties.

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Following the incident, efforts were initiated at the spot to clear the vehicles and restore traffic movement. Motorists travelling through the area were advised to drive carefully and follow instructions from traffic police personnel.

Further details are expected once authorities complete their preliminary assessment of the accident.