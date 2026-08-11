Pune: Three Held With 3 Country-Made Pistols & Live Cartridge In Ambegaon | Sourced

Pune: Ambegaon police have arrested three men and seized three country-made pistols and a live cartridge, collectively valued at approximately Rs 1.20 lakh, from their possession in the Jambhulwadi area of Pune.

The action was carried out on Monday, August 10, after police received confidential information that three men carrying firearms were present in an open area near the Jambhulwadi percolation tank on Jambhulwadi Road in Shaninagar, Ambegaon Khurd.

Acting on the information and following directions from senior officers, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Mahesh Nayakwadi and Police Sub-Inspector Yuvraj Shinde laid a trap at the spot and apprehended the three suspects.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajan Vinod Shah, a vegetable vendor; Anil Kailas Chaudhary, 26, who runs a paan stall; and Pratham Arun Renuse, 24, who works at a garage. All three are residents of Dhayari in Pune.

Police recovered three country-made pistols and one live cartridge from the accused. The total value of the seized weapons has been estimated at Rs 1,20,500.

A case has been registered against the trio under Section 3(25) of the Indian Arms Act and Sections 37(1), 37(2) and 37(3), read with Section 135, of the Maharashtra Police Act. The accused were arrested and remanded to police custody until August 14.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Sharad Zine of Ambegaon Police Station said the motive behind purchasing the firearms was part of the investigation. He said the accused had allegedly purchased all three pistols for ₹70,000 from another state.

“The purpose behind purchasing the firearms is part of the investigation. The accused purchased all three weapons for ₹70,000. We are investigating the matter and will soon establish whether the firearms are linked to any crime. Further action will be taken based on the investigation,” Zhine said.