Pune: Teerth Towers Residents Seek Rebuilding Of Demolished Compound Wall | Sourced

Pune: Residents of Teerth Towers Cooperative Housing Society in Sus have demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) rebuild a demolished compound wall within 24 hours and restore the society’s main entrance, alleging that the civic body’s anti-encroachment action on Oct 16 has compromised residents’ safety.

In a representation dated Oct 19 to the Municipal Commissioner, the society alleged that PMC’s anti-encroachment drive demolished a six-foot-high and 245-foot-long compound wall without prior notice, a hearing or an opportunity to present its case. The society claimed the action was carried out beyond the scope of the notice issued on Sept 11 and without following due process.

According to the representation, the demolition has left the residential complex vulnerable to theft, burglary, trespassing and possible entry by stray animals and reptiles. The society also alleged that CCTV cameras installed on the wall were damaged during the action, further weakening its security arrangements.

Bharat Pasi, the society’s secretary, said the civic body should take responsibility for residents’ security until the wall is reconstructed. He demanded regular police patrolling in the area and the deployment of security personnel at the municipal corporation’s expense.

“Residents are facing mental distress and a sense of insecurity following the sudden and forceful action,” Pasi said, adding that several senior citizens were present in their homes when the demolition took place.

The society also sought immediate suspension of the officials and staff responsible for the alleged irregularities, along with departmental action against them. It demanded that the damaged CCTV cameras be restored and that all documents related to the action be provided to the society in writing.

The representation further alleged that the demolition was carried out despite pending legal proceedings concerning the property. It referred to a matter before the Bombay High Court and cases before Pune courts involving land records, alleged encroachment and related disputes. The society has sought an examination of whether the civic action violated any applicable judicial orders.

Separately, an advocate representing the society had challenged PMC’s Sept 11 notice concerning the alleged unauthorised erection of a canopy and installation of an entrance gate. The advocate contended that both structures existed before the transfer of the land and buildings to the society and argued that the notice was legally unjustified.

The society has urged the Municipal Commissioner to intervene immediately, rebuild the compound wall within 24 hours and restore the entrance to its previous condition. It has also demanded that the civic administration follow the applicable legal procedure and ensure residents’ safety until the reconstruction is completed.