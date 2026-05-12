Pune Techie Cheated Of Rs 21 Lakh By Matrimonial Fraudster Using Fake Currency Notes | Representational Image

Pune: A 32-year-old software engineer from Pune was allegedly cheated of Rs 21 lakh by a man she met through a matrimonial website after he lured her with a marriage proposal and later handed her a bag filled with fake toy currency notes instead of real money.

The Sinhagad Road Police arrested the accused, identified as Gorakhnath Bhau Gawandkar (41), a resident of Kadsure village in Roha tehsil of Raigad district. The case was registered following a complaint filed by the woman, who lives in the Nanded City area of Pune.

About The Incident…

According to police, the woman came in contact with Gawandkar through a matrimonial platform. During their conversations, he introduced himself as the owner of a restaurant and bar in Palghar district. Over time, he also became acquainted with the complainant’s brother, who runs a business in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Police said the accused gradually gained the trust of the woman and her family. At one point, he allegedly borrowed Rs 1 lakh from the woman and returned the amount within four days. Investigators said this helped him build credibility and strengthen his relationship with her.

Read Also Pune Woman Loses ₹52 lakh In Fake IPO Investment Scam

Told Her He Needed Money Urgently…

Later, Gawandkar allegedly proposed marriage to the woman and claimed he was expecting a large payment from a new business project. He reportedly told her that he urgently needed money to pay stamp duty related to the project and convinced her to give him Rs 21 lakh.

After a few days, when the woman repeatedly asked him to return the money, Gawandkar allegedly called her to Atithi Hotel on Sinhagad Road in Pune. There, he handed over a black leather bag and claimed it contained Rs 50 lakh in cash.

According to the complaint, he told the woman to take back her Rs 21 lakh from the bag and transfer the remaining amount to him later through RTGS. After giving her the bag, he left the hotel.

Repaid With Fake Toy Currency…

When the woman checked the bag later, she discovered that it was filled with fake toy currency notes meant for children’s play. Realising that she had been cheated, she approached the Sinhagad Road Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Police later received information that Gawandkar had come to Pune to visit his mother. Acting on the tip-off, a police team traced and arrested him.

Assistant Police Inspector Sameer Kadam is carrying out further investigation into the case.