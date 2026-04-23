Pune: Man Posing As ISRO Scientist Dupes Woman Of ₹26 Lakh; 11 Similar Cases Against Him In Mumbai & Navi Mumbai | Sourced

A 34-year-old man has been arrested by the Yerawada Police in Pune for allegedly cheating a woman of ₹26.5 lakh by posing as a scientist from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on a matrimonial website, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Adarsh Prashant Mhatre (alias Swapnil Warule, Hemant Gaiker and Jayesh Patil). He is a resident of Alibag in Raigad district and is educated only up to Class 10.

According to the police, Mhatre convinced the victim woman that he would take responsibility for her daughter’s education. He then persuaded her to take loans under the pretext of investing in the stock market for better returns, ultimately defrauding her of ₹26.5 lakh. The case was registered at Yerawada Police Station on January 10, 2026.

Investigations revealed that Mhatre has been involved in at least 11 similar fraud cases across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, including Turbhe, Rasayani, Panvel and Rabale police jurisdictions. He was initially arrested by Rabale Police on February 26, 2026, and later taken into custody by Yerawada Police on April 15, 2026, after obtaining court permission.

According to the police, Mhatre created fake profiles on multiple matrimonial platforms, falsely claiming to be an ISRO scientist. He specifically targeted widowed and older women, gaining their trust by promising marriage and financial support.

Police also uncovered that Mhatre was addicted to gambling and frequently visited casinos in Goa. He reportedly deposited ₹21 lakh of the defrauded money into a casino account, where he held a gold membership. Police have successfully seized this amount. Interestingly, he used small returns from gambling or funds taken from other victims to maintain credibility with new targets.

Senior Police Inspector Anjum Bagwan said, "Mhatre used emotional manipulation and false promises to exploit victims. He would build relationships, propose marriage, and then extort money under various pretexts."

"We urge the citizens, especially those using matrimonial platforms, to verify credentials carefully and remain cautious of financial requests from online acquaintances," she added.