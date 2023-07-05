Pune: Tanishq Showroom Salesman Arrested In ₹3.48 Crore Diamond Fraud Case; Multiple Individuals Involved |

A shocking case of fraud has surfaced at a prominent Tanishq showroom in Pune, involving the sale of low-priced diamonds at inflated prices. The incident came to light when a 46-year-old woman from Loni Kalbhor lodged a complaint with the Vishrambaug Police Station, alleging that she had been swindled of a staggering amount of ₹3.48 crore. The Pune Police's Economic Offenses Wing (EoW) swiftly took action, arresting several employees, including the chief salesman, and pressing charges against others, including the showroom manager, cashier, business manager, and owner.

The complainant, who owns a petrol pump and other businesses, had been a loyal customer of the Tanishq showroom on Lakshmi Road since December 2018. Over time, she had purchased diamond jewelry worth ₹4.19 crore from the showroom. However, during her recent visit in January 2023 to exchange the jewelry, she noticed irregularities and attempted to address the issue with the staff. Unfortunately, her concerns were met with resistance, and subsequent attempts to contact the showroom went unanswered.

Seeking a second opinion, the woman decided to visit another Tanishq showroom, where she made a startling discovery. It was revealed that the diamonds she had purchased were of significantly lower quality than claimed, and she had been charged exorbitant prices for them. The fraudsters had fabricated fake bills, complete with Tanishq's insignia, and provided false discounts, resulting in a substantial loss of ₹3.48 crore, far surpassing the true value of the jewelry.

The Pune Police's Economic Offenses Wing wasted no time in launching a comprehensive investigation into the matter. They apprehended the chief salesman, Chetan Vispute, along with other individuals, including Sangeeta Mahajan, Tejal Pawar, Amol Mohite, Sagar Dhonde, Chandan Gupta, Dhawal Mehta, and showroom owner Hitesh Punamia. Charges have been filed against the accused, who were allegedly involved in this deceptive scheme.

Inspector Krishna Indalkar, leading the investigation on behalf of the Pune Police Crime Branch.