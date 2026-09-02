Pune: Swine Flu Cases Jump To 31 In August In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Dengue Positives Also Rise

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded a sharp rise in H1N1 (swine flu) and dengue cases in August, with 31 H1N1 infections and 37 dengue cases reported during the month, according to health data from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The figures show that 31 of the 37 H1N1 cases recorded in 2026 were reported in August.

The civic body recorded five cases in July and one in January, with no cases reported between February and June. No suspected or confirmed deaths due to H1N1 have been recorded. Dengue cases also increased substantially, with 37 positive cases in August compared with 13 in July and two in June. A total of 52 dengue cases were recorded from 2,151 suspected cases tested during the reported period. No dengue deaths were recorded.

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Testing for dengue increased

The rise in dengue positives came alongside a significant increase in testing. PCMC tested 252 suspected cases in June, 580 in July and 957 in August. The corresponding number of positive cases was two, 13 and 37.

The figures show an increase in both testing and reported positive cases. They do not, by themselves, establish an outbreak or indicate the extent of disease prevalence in the wider population.

Malaria, chikungunya cases also recorded

For malaria, PCMC tested 3,15,038 fever cases and recorded 20 positive cases. August accounted for four positives from 42,810 tests. The highest monthly figure was five cases in May. No malaria deaths were recorded.

The civic body recorded 12 chikungunya cases during the reported period. Three cases were recorded in August and two in June. No deaths were reported.

No Zika cases or deaths were recorded.

Health officials have advised residents to take precautions and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms. They have also urged people to take proper care of their health.

The PCMC data includes September testing figures for malaria and dengue, but these appear to be partial-month figures. The supplied data does not specify the exact cut-off date of the report. September figures should therefore not be treated as full-month totals.