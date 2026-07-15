Pune Suspends Water Cuts Until July 22, Mayor Announces Relief For Residents

Pune: PMC To Restore Alternate-Day Water Supply From July 15 Amid Low Dam Storage | Sourced

Pune: In a major relief for residents, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has suspended water cuts across the city until July 22. Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has directed the civic administration to ensure regular water supply, citing adequate water availability in the reservoirs that supply the city.

The decision was taken after reviewing the current water stock in the dams and the overall water situation. As a result, Punekars will continue to receive regular water supply without any scheduled cuts until July 22.

Mayor Nagpure said the civic body will reassess the situation after July 22 before taking any further decision. The review will be based on the India Meteorological Department's rainfall forecast, the water levels in the reservoirs, fresh inflows into the dams, and the overall water availability in the city. She said the PMC will take an appropriate decision keeping the welfare of citizens as its top priority.

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Despite the suspension of water cuts, the Mayor appealed to residents to use water responsibly and avoid unnecessary wastage. She said water is a valuable natural resource and urged every citizen to conserve it by using it carefully and economically.

The announcement comes as welcome news for Punekars, who were expecting water restrictions during the monsoon season. Civic officials said the situation will continue to be monitored closely, and future decisions will depend on rainfall and reservoir conditions over the coming days.