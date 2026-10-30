Pune: Suryadatta To Host GenNext Startup Fest On Saturday |

Pune: Suryadatta Group of Institutes will organise ‘Karobaar 9.0 – Suryabharat GenNext Startup Fest’ on Saturday, October 31, from 10am to 5pm at its Bavdhan campus. The inter-collegiate business exhibition aims to promote entrepreneurship and provide students with practical exposure to the startup ecosystem.

Students from various colleges will showcase the business journeys, models, marketing strategies, funding and expansion plans of Indian unicorn companies. Through interactive stalls, demonstrations and the ‘Stall to Sale’ initiative, participants will gain experience in product presentation, marketing, sales and customer engagement.

Announcing the event, Suryadatta Group founder-chairman Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya said the initiative would bridge the gap between theoretical management education and real-world business practices.

Alongside the festival, Suryabharat Industrial Research Dnyanpeeth (SBIRD) proposes to establish a mentorship and innovation-development platform for students across Suryadatta institutions. Selected students will receive guidance from industry leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers and experts to develop their ideas into viable business ventures.

The initiative aligns with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ and aims to encourage innovation, skill development and employment generation.

The organisers have invited students, parents, entrepreneurs and members of the public to visit the exhibition.