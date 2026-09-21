Pune: Suryadatta National School Receives ICOSA Education Impact Award 2026 In New Delhi | Sourced

Pune: Suryadatta National School, Pune, was honoured with the ICOSA Education Impact Award 2026 at the 2nd ICOSA School Conclave & Awards held at the Multipurpose Hall (MPH), India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi. The award was presented by the International Council of School Accreditation (ICOSA) and was conferred by members of the ICOSA Governing Body. The award was received on behalf of the school by its Director Sheila Oka.

The International Council of School Accreditation (ICOSA) is an initiative of the International Institutional Ranking Framework, established with the objective of promoting quality in school education through accreditation against various parameters. Its approach goes beyond conventional evaluation, with emphasis on institutional development, peer-driven assessment, innovation, quality enhancement and continuous improvement.

The 2nd ICOSA School Conclave & Awards 2026 brought together educators, school leaders, policymakers and accreditation experts committed to advancing quality, innovation and excellence in school education. The distinguished guests included Dr Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar, Co-Founder, India and Global CTO at AA2IT; Prof Madhu Vij, Member, Board of Governors, ICOSA; Kulbhushan Sharma, President, National Independent School Association (NISA); and Dr Ashok Kumar Thakur, Founder, Muni International School, among others.

The conclave was based on the theme “School Accreditation: Need for Development of a Standard for the School to Ensure Quality Education.” The event culminated in the felicitation of select schools that demonstrated excellence in quality education and institutional development, along with teachers and education leaders who have made significant contributions to school education and leadership.

Suryadatta National School was conferred the ICOSA School Award 2026 in the category of Teaching, Skilling and Innovation, recognising its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, skill development and holistic education. The school focuses on nurturing creativity, character, confidence, communication, leadership and social responsibility while developing future-ready learners through experiential learning and a supportive, joyful learning environment.

The school is known for its academic systems, mentoring, personalised attention, modern laboratories, library, sports and co-curricular facilities, along with a safe and student-centric campus. The school is also accredited by NABET, which further reflects its commitment to quality education, effective governance, student welfare, safety, infrastructure and continuous improvement.

The school has also achieved consistent excellent results in CBSE Class X and Class XII Board Examinations. Over the years, it has built a reputation for academic excellence, holistic development and character-building.

Adding another distinction to the occasion, Sheila Oka, Director, Suryadatta National School, was honoured with the ICOSA Teachers’ Award 2026 in the category of Exemplary Teaching & Administration Skills. The recognition acknowledges her contribution towards academic leadership, effective school administration, teacher development and creating a nurturing and quality-driven learning environment.

The management stated that the dual recognition received by the school and its Director is a matter of pride for the entire Suryadatta family.

The ICOSA Awards 2026 stand as a testament to Suryadatta National School’s continued commitment to “Empowering Young Minds, Inspiring Innovation and Shaping Future-Ready Leaders.”