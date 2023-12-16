 Pune: Supriya Sule Raises Alarm Over River Pollution Due To Debris Dumping In Hinjawadi
Sule called upon the government to urgently address the matter and take immediate corrective measures to prevent further damage to the riverbed and the environment.

Aakash Singh
Updated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Expressing deep concern on Saturday, Baramati MP Supriya Sule highlighted the issue of unauthorized debris dumping into the Mula Mutha River in the Blue Ridge Township area of Hinjawadi. Using the social media platform X, Sule called upon the government to urgently address the matter and take immediate corrective measures to prevent further damage to the riverbed and the environment.

The problem of garbage dumping, coupled with debris disposal, has become a significant challenge in Mann, Mahalunge, and Hinjawadi areas. Earlier in March, the region faced legal consequences as the National Green Tribunal imposed a hefty fine of Rs 34 lakhs on Maan gram panchayat for engaging in illegal garbage dumping, causing environmental harm. The fines collected by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will be allocated towards environmental restoration efforts.

Gokhalenagar MHADA colony issues get Sule's voice

Supriya Sule, known for her consistent advocacy on civic issues, continues to address pressing concerns in the city. Just two days ago, responding to a complaint from a resident in Gokhalenagar, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) was directed to complete two tasks—installing a water tank and a wastewater pipeline—by December 7, 2023. Despite the resident's threat of a hunger strike and MHADA providing a written assurance, the order remains unimplemented. Sule has urged Housing Minister Atul Save to promptly intervene, instructing MHADA to take the necessary actions.

