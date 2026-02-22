Pune: Suncity-Karvenagar Bridge Likely To Open By April, Relief Expected On Sinhagad Road

Pune: The much-awaited bridge connecting Suncity on Sinhagad Road to Karvenagar is in the final stages of construction and is likely to be opened for traffic by the end of April. Once operational, the bridge is expected to significantly ease congestion on Narveer Tanaji Malusare Road (Sinhagad Road) and provide relief to thousands of daily commuters travelling between Sinhagad Road, Kothrud, Karvenagar, Satara Road and Katraj.

A large number of citizens commute daily between Sinhagad Road and the Karvenagar–Kothrud belt. Similarly, residents from Kothrud and Karvenagar frequently travel towards Sinhagad Road and further to Satara Road and Katraj. Owing to this, heavy traffic congestion is routinely witnessed at Warje on the Pune-Bangalore Highway, especially during peak morning and evening hours.

To address the issue, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) undertook the construction of a bridge over the Mutha River connecting Suncity and Karvenagar. The project was initiated in May 2023, with on-ground work commencing in September 2023. Over the past two and a half years, progress has been achieved.

On the Karvenagar side, construction of pillars, girders and the access road has been completed. On the Suncity side, four out of six pillars have been completed, while work on the remaining two is underway. The span and ramp work on the Suncity side is still pending and is expected to take around two more months to complete.

After completion of the structural work, additional works, including construction of access roads, asphalting, installation of streetlights, rainwater drainage systems and footpaths on both sides, will be undertaken. The Special Projects Department has set a target to complete all remaining works and open the bridge for traffic by the end of April.

The bridge, being constructed between Anandnagar (Sinhagad Road), Suncity and Karvenagar, has a total length of 279 metres and a width of 30 metres. The reach road (solid ramp) measures 34 metres on one side and 20 metres on the Suncity side, with a uniform width of 30 metres. The total cost of the project is estimated at ₹44.86 crore.

Once opened, the bridge is expected to reduce congestion on Sinhagad Road, Rajaram Bridge and in the Karvenagar area. It is also likely to help decongest the Pune-Bangalore Highway and considerably reduce travel time between Sinhagad Road and Kothrud. Officials believe the project will improve road safety by reducing traffic snarls and accidents, benefiting students, office-goers, businesspersons and local residents.

“The work on the Suncity to Karvenagar bridge is in its final stage. Construction on the Karvenagar side has been completed. Work on the Suncity side is progressing, and we are aiming to complete the entire project by the end of April,” said Dinkar Gojare, Head of the Special Projects Department, PMC.