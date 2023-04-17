Pune: Sule, Sharad Pawar attend farmers' congregation at Purandar | Twittter/ Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with MP Supriya Sule on Monday attended a farmers' congregation at Purandar tehsil in the Pune district of Maharashtra. The congregation got a huge response from the farming community in the nearby areas as hundreds of farmers joined the event.

Pawar, while addressing the farmers said that even if the power is not in his hand, he will resolve the pending issues of the farmers of Purandar.

Pawar also said that a government which has no sympathy for the suffering of farmers and does not protect the interests of the majority of the people in the country has no right to be in power. "We should wake up and take a decision now," the NCP chief added.

Ajit Pawar missing from the event

Sule and Sharad Pawar along with several other NCP office bearers attended the event, however, Ajit Pawar, who was scheduled to participate in the meet, gave it a miss.

Asked about speculations in political circles after senior NCP leader and her cousin Ajit Pawar reportedly cancelling his scheduled events, Sule said Ajit attended the MVA rally in Nagpur on Sunday.

"I think media should form a separate unit to track Ajit Pawar's whereabouts," she quipped.

The Lok Sabha member from Baramati said Maharashtra is facing several big issues like unemployment and crop loss.

"We all are busy on these issues. If any leader is cancelling any event, there is no need to speculate," she added.

Asked about Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole's claim that RDX used in the 2019 Pulwama attack was transported from Nagpur, Sule said she will seek a discussion on this issue in the next session of Parliament.