Malik's revelations on Pulwama attack: Congress stages protest in Pune | Maharashtra Congress / Twitter

Days after claims made by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik about the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, Congress in Pune staged a protest against the government on Monday.

The protest was held under the leadership of State President Nana Patole. Several leaders of the Congress party from the district, Youth Congress, Women's Congress, Indian National Trade Union Congress and Pune Congress Sevadal participated in the protest in front of the Pune District Collector's Office.

Malik's claim

In a recent media interview, Malik, who was the governor of J&K during the Pulwama terror attack, alleged that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had asked for aircraft to ferry troops but the request was denied by the Union Home Ministry.

On February 14, 2019, terrorists targeted a CRPF convoy at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 jawans were killed and several others injured.

"RDX used in Pulwama sent from Nagpur, why no probe done yet"

Even on Sunday in Nagpur, Patole had slammed the government in Nagpur and said that the RDX used in the 2019 Pulwama terror strike was sent from Nagpur.

"I want to inform you all... The 300 kgs used in that terror strike was despatched from Nagpur. Who sent it, from where was it sent?" he asked.

Several AMVA top leaders like NCP state President Jayant Patil, senior leader Anil Deshmukh and others also gave fiery speeches at the second 'Vajramooth Rally' in the series of public meetings planned over the next couple of months. In Pune, the 'Vajramooth Rally' will be held on May 14.